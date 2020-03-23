Boy, 13, accidentally shoots himself in Back of the Yards: police

A 13-year-old boy accidentally shot himself Sunday in the Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The child was handling his older brother’s gun inside a home about 10:45 p.m when the gun went off, striking him in the leg, according to Chicago police.

The brother drove the child to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

A police source said the brother has a valid FOID card and had just finished cleaning the gun before the incident. No charges have been filed.