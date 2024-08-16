Boy, 13, charged in armed robbery on Chicago's NW Side

A 13-year-old boy was charged in connection with an armed robbery Thursday night in the Cragin neighborhood.

The teen allegedly robbed a 25-year-old man at gunpoint around 11 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Fullerton Avenue, according to police.

He was arrested minutes later in the Belmont Central neighborhood. The teen, who has not been identified due to his age, was charged with armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a minor.

The teen has a juvenile detention hearing scheduled for Friday.