Expand / Collapse search

Boy, 13, charged with robbing two women on CTA in the Loop

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago Transit Authority
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy was charged in a robbery on a CTA train in the Loop earlier this month. 

Police say the boy was arrested Tuesday when he was identified as the offender who robbed a 24 and 25-year-old woman while they were riding a train. 

The incident occurred in the first block of West Van Buren Street on June 4. 

The 25-year-old victim fell and injured her leg while trying to stop the offender. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The boy was charged with two counts of robbery and one count of aggravated battery. 