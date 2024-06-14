13-year-old boy fatally shot on city's West Side: police

A teenage boy is dead after a shooting on the city's West Side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Independence Drive.

The 13-year-old boy was standing on the sidewalk when a male suspect fired gunshots in his direction, police said.

The teen was struck in the head and was taken by ambulance to Stroger Hospital. Initially he was in critical condition but later died from his injuries, according to CPD. His identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. The investigation continues.