Boy, 13, fatally struck by car while riding bicycle in Niles

A 13-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car while riding his bike Thursday in north suburban Niles.

Authorities responded to reports of a crash about 2:40 p.m. in the 8200 block of Waukegan Road, Niles police said. The teen was taken to Lutheran General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told authorities the boy was crossing Waukegan Road at Cleveland Avenue when he rode directly in front of a northbound 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, police said.

The 18-year-old man driving the Silverado stayed at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment from alcohol or drugs, police said.

Niles police and the Major Crash Assistance Team are investigating.