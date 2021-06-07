Boy, 13, reported missing from Chicago's West Side

article

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Mark Thomas was last seen Monday in the 1800 block of south St. Louis Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Thomas is described as an African American boy, standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 160 pounds, police said. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Thomas was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, khaki pants and black shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police detectives at 312-747-8380, or call 911.