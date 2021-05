A 13-year-old boy was shot Sunday in McKinley Park on the South Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 7:55 a.m. in the 3700 block of South Wood Street when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The teen was struck in the head and neck, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been reported. Area One detectives are investigating.