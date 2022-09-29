Boy, 14, among two shot on Chicago's South Side

A teenage boy was among two people shot in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Thursday night.

Around 6:55 p.m., police say a 14-year-old boy and female victim were near the sidewalk in the 500 block of E. 104th Place when they were struck by gunfire.

The boy was shot in the back and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, police said.

The female victim, whose age is not known, was shot in the body and transported to Roseland Hospital in an unknown condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.