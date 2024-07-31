Boy, 14, charged in violent robbery on Chicago's SW Side

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with robbing and attacking two women Tuesday morning in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood.

The teen allegedly beat up and robbed the women, 24 and 54, at gunpoint around 10:45 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 55th Street, according to police.

The teen, who has not been identified due to his age, was arrested a block away from the scene of the crime roughly an hour later.

He was charged with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated battery/use of deadly weapon.

No further information was provided.