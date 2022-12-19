Boy, 14, charged with armed robbery, trying to rob 4 others minutes later on Chicago's North Side

A boy is facing charges after robbing one man and trying to rob four others Sunday across Chicago's North Side.

The 14-year-old implied he had a gun and robbed a 35-year-old man around 1 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Cullom Avenue in the North Center neighborhood, according to police.

Minutes later, the teen tried to rob four other victims, two 23-year-old women, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, in the 700 block of West Bittersweet Place in Buena Park, police said.

He was arrested in the 5600 block of North Lake Shore Drive and charged with one count of aggravated robbery with the indication of a firearm., four counts of attempted robbery with the indication of a firearm and one count criminal trespass to a vehicle.

No further information was immediately available.