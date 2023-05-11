Boy, 14, charged with murder in shooting outside Subway restaurant

A teenage boy was charged with murder in a deadly shooting outside a Subway restaurant Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 14-year-old was arrested moments after allegedly shooting a male victim during an argument around 9:42 p.m. in the 2100 block of East 71st Place, according to police.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The 14-year-old was arrested less than an hour later and charged with first degree murder.

No further information was immediately available.