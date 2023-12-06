Boy, 14, reported missing from Washington Park neighborhood

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old boy last seen in Washington Park.

Jayvon Stephens, 14, was last seen Nov. 21 in the 6200 block of S. Indiana Avenue.

He's described as being 5-foot-6 with brown eyes and black hair, according to police.

Authorities believe he frequently visits the area of 52nd Street and Indiana Avenue.

Anyone with more information on Stephens' whereabouts is urged to contact Chicago Police Area One SVU Detectives at 312-747-8380.





