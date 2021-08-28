Boy, 14, shot in the neck in West Garfield Park

A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot on a porch in West Garfield Park Friday night.

The shooting occurred in the 4100 block of West West End.

At about 10:15 p.m., the boy was outside on a porch with a group of people when he was shot in the neck, police said.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses have not been cooperative with police.

No further details are known at this time.