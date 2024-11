A 14-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood Monday night.

Police said the victim was sitting in a parked car in the 3400 block of West Grenshaw Street around 8:16 p.m. when someone started shooting.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

No arrests have been reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.