A teenage boy was charged in connection with a carjacking last August in the River North neighborhood.

The 15-year-old allegedly was part of a group who forcefully took a vehicle from a 24-year-old woman on Aug. 9 in the 400 block of North Orleans Street, police said.

The teen was arrested Thursday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue. He was charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking.

No further information was provided.