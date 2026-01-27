Boy, 15, charged with robbing teen at gunpoint in Mount Greenwood
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was charged with robbing another teen at gunpoint earlier this month in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood.
What we know:
The teen was allegedly armed with a gun when he stole property from another 15-year-old boy on Jan. 1 near Trumbull Avenue and 113th Street, according to police.
The 15-year-old was arrested around 1 p.m. Monday in the Chatham neighborhood.
No further information was provided.
