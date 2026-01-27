Boy, 15, charged with robbing teen at gunpoint in Mount Greenwood

The Brief A 15-year-old boy is charged with robbing another teen at gunpoint in Mount Greenwood earlier this month. Police arrested the suspect Monday in Chatham.



A 15-year-old boy was charged with robbing another teen at gunpoint earlier this month in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood.

What we know:

The teen was allegedly armed with a gun when he stole property from another 15-year-old boy on Jan. 1 near Trumbull Avenue and 113th Street, according to police.

The 15-year-old was arrested around 1 p.m. Monday in the Chatham neighborhood.

No further information was provided.