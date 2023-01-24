Boy, 15, charged with Humboldt Park carjacking

A teenage boy was arrested in connection with a November carjacking in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The 15-year-old was arrested Monday in the 3600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to police.

He is accused of being one of the suspects who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 59-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman at 9:28 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2022, in the 1500 block of North Kildare Avenue, police said.

He was charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

The teen is due in juvenile court Tuesday.