Boy, 15, critically wounded after being shot multiple times on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teen boy is in critical condition after being shot in Englewood Monday night.
At about 10:10 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was standing on the sidewalk in the 500 block of West 72nd Street when a red Jeep approached and someone fired multiple shots at the victim, Chicago police said.
The boy was struck multiple times in the torso and legs.
He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. No one is in custody, police said.
Area One detectives continue to investigate.