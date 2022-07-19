Boy, 15, critically wounded in Grand Crossing shooting

A teenage boy was shot several times and critically wounded Monday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The 15-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10:54 p.m. when someone in a red sedan started shooting in the 1000 block of East 73rd Street, police said.

He was shot in the leg, chest and armpit. The boy was taken to Comers Children's Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.