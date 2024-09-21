Have you seen him? Boy, 15, missing on Chicago's South Side

article

The Brief Chicago police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 15-year-old boy. Marquis Edwards was last seen Sept. 13 in the 5100 block of South Indiana Avenue. Anyone with more information is urged to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380, or 911.



A search is underway for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for over a week on the city’s South Side, authorities said.

Marquis Edwards was last seen Sept. 13 in the 5100 block of South Indiana Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He's described as being 5-foot-2 with brown eyes and black hair. Edwards was wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and white Nike Air Force One sneakers at the time of his disappearance, CPD said.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Area One Detective Division at 312-747-8380 or call 911.