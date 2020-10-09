Boy, 15, missing from West Elsdon

article

A 15-year-old boy was reported missing from West Elsdon on the Southwest Side.

Elio Padilla was last seen Oct. 7 and is missing from the 5600 block of South Tripp Avenue, Chicago police said. He is known to visit Pasteur Park and Senka Park.

He is 5-foot-9, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, gray pants and red and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.