Boy, 15, shot in South Chicago

A teenage boy was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday in South Chicago on the South Side.

The boy, 15, was on the sidewalk at 8:34 a.m. when he was shot multiple times in the 9000 block of South Brandon Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was taken in critical condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

Initially, police had said the boy had been walking to school when he was shot. However, an officer on the scene later said that report could not be confirmed. It was unclear if the boy attended any nearby schools.