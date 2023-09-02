Boy, 15, shot on Lower West Side: Chicago police

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood Friday night.

Police responded to the 2200 block of West 21st Street at 11:20 p.m. for reports of a person shot and found the victim with a gunshot to his lower back and side.

The victim told police he was outside when he heard shots. He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he is listed in good condition.

A witness told officers that the possible offender may have been traveling in a white sedan at the time of the shooting.

There is no one in custody and Area Three Detectives are investigating.