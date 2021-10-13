Boy, 15, shot while riding bike in Gage Park

A teenage boy was shot while riding a bike Tuesday night in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 15-year-old was riding a bicycle around 11 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Albany Avenue when someone in a dark-colored sedan opened fire, police said

The boy suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition,police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP