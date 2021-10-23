Boy, 15, shot while walking on Chicago's South Side

A 15-year-old boy was shot just before noon Saturday on Chicago's South Side.

The shooting occurred in the 6600 block of South King Drive.

At about 11:55 a.m., the victim was walking when an unknown vehicle pulled up and someone fired shots.

The teen suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody.