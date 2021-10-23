Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 4:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
7
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, Kenosha County
River Flood Watch
from MON 11:07 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, La Salle County
River Flood Watch
from MON 6:00 AM CDT until TUE 2:00 AM CDT, Southern Cook County, Lake County
Flood Watch
from SUN 4:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, La Porte County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from SUN 7:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County

Boy, 15, shot while walking on Chicago's South Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot just before noon Saturday on Chicago's South Side.

The shooting occurred in the 6600 block of South King Drive.

At about 11:55 a.m., the victim was walking when an unknown vehicle pulled up and someone fired shots.

The teen suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody.

 