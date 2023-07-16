Boy, 15, struck by car while biking in Clearing

A 15-year-old boy was in critical condition after being struck by a car while biking Saturday in Clearing on the Southwest Side.

About 7 p.m., he rode through a red light in the 4600 block of West 63rd Street and was struck by a man driving a red Jeep, Chicago police said.

The boy was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment and was listed in critical condition, police said.

No citations were issued to the 27-year-old driver.