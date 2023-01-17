Boy, 15, wounded in West Pullman drive-by shooting

A teenage boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's Fair South Side.

The 15-year-old was walking just before 9 a.m. in the 12200 block of South State Street when a gray vehicle pulled up and someone in the backseat started shooting, according to police.

The teen was struck in the arm and transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The gray vehicle drove off northbound, police said.

There were no other reported injuries.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.