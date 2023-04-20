Boy, 16, among 2 shot in Bronzeville

A teenage boy and a man were shot early Thursday in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired after midnight in the 2900 block of South State Street. They found a 16-year-old boy lying inside a residence suffering from gunshot wounds throughout his body, police said.

He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

A 20-year-old man self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center to be treated for a gunshot wound he suffered in the same shooting. He was listed in good condition.

Both victims were "very uncooperative" with police and refused to share any details about the shooting.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.