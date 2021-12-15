Boy, 16, arrested for carjacking in South Loop: Police

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with vehicular hijacking Tuesday, according to the Chicago Police Department.

According to police, the 16-year-old boy was arrested around 2 p.m. Wednesday, after police say he was identified as the offender who, about 10 minutes earlier, forcibly took a car from a 21-year-old in the South Loop in the1900 block of South Wentworth.

Police said responding officers saw the 16-year-old inside the victim's car, then placed him in custody.

No additional information is available at this time.