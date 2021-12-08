Boy, 16, charged after carjacking 73-year-old woman in Burnside: Police

A 16-year-old boy was arrested after police say he was identified as the person who carjacked a 73-year-old woman in the Burnside neighborhood Tuesday.

According to police, the boy forced the vehicle from the woman around 11:55 p.m. on Tuesday in the 600 block of East 89th Place. He was arrested minutes later in the 300 block of East 87th Street.

Police said the boy was also identified as a person who robbed a 30-year-old woman, and attempted to take her car in the 8500 block of South Cottage Grove, minutes prior.

The boy was taken into custody and charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, attempted vehicular hijacking and robbery, police said.

No further information is available at this time.