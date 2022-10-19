Boy, 16, charged in Wrightwood carjacking

A teenage boy was charged with carjacking after crashing a car he allegedly stole Tuesday morning in the Wrightwood neighborhood.

The 16-year-old was one of a group of people that stole a vehicle from a 72-year-old man at gunpoint around 11:48 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 84th Place, police said.

The boy drove off in the victim's stolen vehicle and crashed in the 8100 block of South Carpenter Street where he was taken into custody, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

He was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking of a handicapped person.

The boy is due in juvenile court Wednesday.