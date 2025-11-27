Boy, 16, charged in shooting, armed robbery and theft in Chicago

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged in a West Side shooting that injured an 18-year-old earlier this month. Police say he is also linked to an armed robbery and a separate theft on Polk Street. He faces multiple felony counts and is due in court for a detention hearing.



A 16-year-old boy has been charged in a series of violent crimes, including a shooting earlier this month that injured an 18-year-old man on the West Side.

What we know:

He was arrested Wednesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. Police said he was identified as one of the suspects who opened fire around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 in the 5600 block of West Madison Street, wounding the 18-year-old victim.

He is also accused in an armed robbery of a 42-year-old man on Nov. 4 in the 4000 block of West Polk Street, as well as a theft involving a 34-year-old man in the same block on July 26, according to police.

The teen faces felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, armed robbery and theft. He was taken into custody and charged, and is due in juvenile court Thursday for a detention hearing. No further information was released.