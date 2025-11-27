Boy, 16, charged in shooting, armed robbery and theft in Chicago
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy has been charged in a series of violent crimes, including a shooting earlier this month that injured an 18-year-old man on the West Side.
What we know:
He was arrested Wednesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. Police said he was identified as one of the suspects who opened fire around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 in the 5600 block of West Madison Street, wounding the 18-year-old victim.
He is also accused in an armed robbery of a 42-year-old man on Nov. 4 in the 4000 block of West Polk Street, as well as a theft involving a 34-year-old man in the same block on July 26, according to police.
The teen faces felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, armed robbery and theft. He was taken into custody and charged, and is due in juvenile court Thursday for a detention hearing. No further information was released.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.