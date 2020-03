article

Police are looking for a 16-year-old boy last seen in Chicago Lawn.

Miguel Bautista was last seen March 8 in the 3500 block of West 61st Place, Chicago police said. It isn’t known what he was last seen wearing.

Bautista is 6-feet and 170 pounds, police said. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about him is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.