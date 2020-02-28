Boy, 16, missing from Montclare; last seen Feb. 10

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 16-year-old boy who was last seen in Montclare on the Northwest Side.

Adrian Alonzo was last seen Feb. 10 in the 2900 block of North New England Avenue, Chicago police said. He may be in need of medical attention.

He is 5-foot-10, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.