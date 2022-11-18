Boy, 16, shot on Chicago's West Side

A teenage boy was shot and hospitalized Friday morning in the Austin neighborhood.

The 16-year-old was outside just before noon in the 1500 block of North Lockwood Avenue when a gunman approached and started shooting, according to Chicago police.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in serious but stable condition, police said.

A parked car was struck by gunfire during the shooting but no other injuries were reported, police said.

The gunmen fled southbound on Lockwood, then eastbound through an alley.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.