A boy was wounded in a shooting in West Englewood Saturday morning.

The victim was on the sidewalk in the 6100 block of South Honore Street at 1:29 a.m. when he was struck by gunfire.

Police say he was shot in the right arm and was transported to Comer Childrens Hospital in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.