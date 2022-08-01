Boy, 16, shot several times in East Garfield Park

A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The boy was standing on the sidewalk around 8:35 p.m. when someone in a black SUV started shooting in the 3900 block of West Van Buren Street, police said.

The boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.