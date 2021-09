A 16-year-old boy is in stable condition after being shot.

Police are unsure where exactly the shooting took place.

The boy was sitting inside a vehicle at about 10:30 a.m. when he heard shots and felt pain.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

He self-transported to the hospital with one gunshot wound to the left elbow, police said.

Advertisement

Area Three detectives are investigating.