Boy, 16, shot while walking on sidewalk in Little Village

By Jenna Carroll
Published 
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot in the hip in Little Village Thursday afternoon. 

The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of South Lawndale.

At about 4:35 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown offender approached, police said.

The offender produced a firearm, and shot the victim in the left hip.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating. 