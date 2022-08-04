Boy, 16, shot while walking on sidewalk in Little Village

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the hip in Little Village Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of South Lawndale.

At about 4:35 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown offender approached, police said.

The offender produced a firearm, and shot the victim in the left hip.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.