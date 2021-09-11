Boy, 16, shot while walking through a gas station on Chicago's South Side

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg while walking through a gas station on Chicago's South Side Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 7600 block of South Green.

Just before 1 a.m., the teen was walking through the gas station when he heard shots and felt pain, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

He was shot in the leg and is listed in good condition.

Advertisement

No one is in custody.