Boy, 16, wounded in Chicago Lawn drive-by shooting

A teenage boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

The 16-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 2:40 a.m. when gunfire came from a black sedan in the 6100 block of South Kedzie Avenue, police said.

The boy was shot in the knee and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.