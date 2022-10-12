Boy, 17, charged in fatal shooting of Simeon High School student

A 17-year-old boy is facing a murder charge in the 2021 shooting that killed a student from Simeon Career Academy High School in Englewood.

The teen was identified by police as the person who open fired and killed 15-year-old Kentrell McNeal and seriously wounded a 14-year-old boy while they were sitting in a car on Sept. 21, 2021 in the 5200 block of South Lake Park Avenue, officials said.

The 17-year-old, who is not being identified due to his age, was arrested Tuesday in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Avenue, police said.

He was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

McNeal was known for his sense of humor and was an active member of the nonprofit youth group Good Kids Mad City. The group describes itself as developing "young leaders to advocate for resources that will allow them to create sustainable, livable community conditions."

"Lately I had the opportunity to spend a lot of time with Kentrell," the group’s executive director, Carlil Pittman, said on Twitter. "This is why it’s so important to have creative spaces and outlets for young people to be able to go to, because there’s nothing on the streets of Chicago for them already."

Kentrell McNeal | Good Kids Mad City

The 17-year-old is due in bond court Wednesday.