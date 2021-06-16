Boy, 17, charged with carjacking in Uptown

A 17-year-old boy has been charged for allegedly carjacking a man in May in the Uptown neighborhood.

The teen allegedly stole a vehicle from a 41-year-old man by force on May 19 in the 1300 block of West Argyle Street, according to Chicago police.

He was arrested Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue after being identified as one of the carjackers.

He is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, said police.

