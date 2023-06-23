Boy, 17, shot and seriously wounded in Gage Park

A teenage boy was shot Thursday night in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The 17-year-old told police he was traveling in his car around 9:22 p.m. when he was shot by someone standing on the curb in the 5100 block of South Rockwell Street, per CPD.

The bullet grazed him on the back of the head and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.