Boy, 17, shot while driving on Chicago's Near West Side

A teenage boy was shot while driving early Monday on the Near West Side.

The 17-year-old was dirivng around 2:32 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone in a black Jeep started shooting, according to Chicago police.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported by paramedics to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.