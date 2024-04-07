Expand / Collapse search

Boy, 17, wounded by gunfire on Chicago's South Side

By Maggie Duly
Published  April 7, 2024 2:32pm CDT
Auburn Gresham
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was struck by gunfire in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood Sunday morning. 

Police say the 17-year-old victim was inside a business in the 8100 block of South Halsted Street when two offenders fired shots from outside the building. 

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. The offenders fled the scene in a gray SUV. 

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition. 

No one is in custody and Area Detectives are investigating.