Boy, 17, wounded by gunfire on Chicago's South Side

A teenage boy was struck by gunfire in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police say the 17-year-old victim was inside a business in the 8100 block of South Halsted Street when two offenders fired shots from outside the building.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. The offenders fled the scene in a gray SUV.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

No one is in custody and Area Detectives are investigating.