Boy, 3, dies after falling from 18th floor of Chicago high-rise: police

A 3-year-old boy died Tuesday night after falling from the 18th floor of a high-rise building onto a parking garage below, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred in the 4500 block of North Clarendon Avenue around 7 p.m. in the Uptown neighborhood.

Officials say the child was inside a home on the 18th floor when he fell through a screen window onto the third floor of a parking garage.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The boy was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further details were immediately available.