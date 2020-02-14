Boy, 5, and woman die in Minooka house fire

A 5-year-old boy and a woman died in a house fire early Friday in far southwest suburban Minooka.

Channahon and Minooka firefighters responded about 1 a.m. to a fire in the 24000 block of Bell Road, according to a Channahon Fire Protection District spokesperson.

Wavelyn Fitch, 5, was pronounced dead at the scene, and 57-year-old Susan M. Weber, of Minooka, was taken to Morris Hospital, where she also died, according to the Grundy County county coroner’s office.

Two other occupants of the home were taken to Morris Hospital for treatment, the coroner’s office said.

The Will County coroner’s office has not released details about the death of the child.