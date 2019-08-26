Boy, 8, holds hand of crying classmate with autism

article

A second-grader from Wichita, Kansas is going viral for coming to the aid of another child in need.

Connor, 8, has autism and was finding it hard to adjust on the first day of school. He was crying by himself until 8-year-old Christian came over to help him.

Christian's mom, Courtney Moore, captured the heartwarming moment as her son grabbed Connor's hand, letting his classmate know he was going to be just fine.

WAGA reported this story from Atlanta.