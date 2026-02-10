Chicago crime: Man charged with murder in 2024 shooting

article

The Brief A man wanted in a 2024 South Side homicide has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Police say Christopher Maxwell was captured in Iowa and extradited to Chicago. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was fatally shot in August 2024.



A 56-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a man on the Chicago’s South Side in 2024.

What we know:

Christopher Maxwell was arrested at about noon Monday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, authorities said. Investigators identified Maxwell as the suspect in the Aug. 22, 2024, shooting that happened around 4:16 p.m. in the 1300 block of East 53rd Street.

Police said the victim was shot and killed during an argument with Maxwell in the Hyde Park neighborhood. Maxwell was located in Iowa, extradited to Chicago and formally charged with one count of first-degree murder.

What's next:

Maxwell is scheduled for a detention hearing Tuesday.